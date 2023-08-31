Lawrence council president living outside district for a year during home remodel

Lawrence Common Council President Tyrrell Giles has not lived full time in the district he represents for more than a year while he renovates his home.

In an Aug. 31 phone interview, Giles said he is still remodeling his house at 6845 Meadowview Dr., and fully intends on living there again once renovations are complete. He said there have been numerous setbacks that delayed progress, including contractor issues and deaths in the family.

Before the May primary election, Giles’ candidacy was challenged with the Marion County Elections Board. The board held a hearing on the matter Feb. 22. During that hearing, Giles told the board that moving back into the home was “imminent,” and the board voted 2-1 to reject the challenge to his candidacy.

Six months later, Giles is still living at his wife’s house on the west side.

Giles, a Democrat, explained during the phone interview that there are reasons the work was delayed further. He said his wife’s elderly father died in May, and another close family member was killed in April. The family had priorities other than the home remodel during that time, he said.

Giles added that he had problems with contractors not doing the work properly, an air conditioner that broke in the middle of the heat wave and a dispute with the city’s utilities over his water meter.

According to City of Lawrence utility records obtained through a records request, Giles has an approximately $1,800 balance on his water bill, most of that resulting from a large spike in water use on his March and April bills. The records show that water to his Lawrence home was cut off in July because of nonpayment.

During the phone interview, Giles said he is contesting the bill.

“I’m in the middle of trying to prove to them that I had a faulty meter, and there were no water spills, and I should not owe them $1,800,” he said. “So, that’s the reason because I don’t have money to throw away.”

Giles started the home remodel in summer of 2022. The initial work permit, also obtained through a records request, was submitted in June 2022, and lists only the removal of a load-bearing wall that divides the kitchen and living room area. However, Giles said the work is a complete remodel to “cleanse” what had been a bachelor pad, so his wife would feel comfortable living there.

They married in 2021, and she’s retained her west side home. Giles said both of them keep clothing and other belongings in the Lawrence home, though.

Giles said he understands that a council member should live in the district they serve. He asserts that it is still his residence, and he intends to return there with his wife once the work is complete.

“If it’s the people’s will, that this persuades them that they don’t believe that I’m the right person to represent them, then that’s fine,” he said. “But this whole house remodel is really more about dedicating myself to this community long term. Because putting granite countertops and things like that at a home on 46th and Shadeland that you almost got paid off — is that something that somebody’s going to do who doesn’t want to live there?”

According to Indiana Code, a person who has established a residence in a precinct retains that residency until they’ve abandoned the residence. Intent to abandon, intent to establish a new residence and establishing a residence in a new district are required elements to prove abandonment.

A person doesn’t gain residency in another precinct without the intent of making that their permanent residence, according to the code.

The code also references where an individual’s family lives. It states that “where a person’s immediate family resides is the person’s residence, unless the family’s residence is a temporary location for the person’s immediate family; or for transient purposes.”

Giles represents District 1 on the Lawrence Common Council He is seeking reelection in the Nov. 7 general election and has been challenged by Republican candidate Carl Barnett.