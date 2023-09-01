Current Publishing
Hamilton Southeastern announces new sports attendance policy

A new Hamilton Southeastern Schools policy requires students in kindergarten through eighth grade to be accompanied by an adult when attending HSE sports events. 

A message was sent to parents Aug. 29 informing them of the policy change. The message states, “To increase safety at our high school sporting events this year, students in grades K-8 must now be accompanied and supervised by an adult (aged 18+) to enter the event. This change in practice is due in part to an uptick in incidences involving unsupervised K-8 students. Although we want student participation at our home games, students without an adult will not be admitted.”

Emily Pace Abbotts is HSE’s director of school and community relations. She said the growing number of unsupervised students has been a concern the past few seasons. 

“While the district has increased the presence of (school resource officers) at varsity football games, we don’t have enough school personnel working after hours to keep an eye on younger students that come unaccompanied by an adult,” she said, adding that there wasn’t any single incident that sparked the policy change. “There had been reports previously of younger students running around, knocking into people, throwing footballs and minor fights between junior high students, etc.”

Pace Abbotts said neighboring districts have had similar policies for a while, and the district is trying to be proactive before something serious happens.

The new policy went into effect immediately. 

 


