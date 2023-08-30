Fishers-based Round Room gives $1.7 million to seven Indy nonprofits

Through its nonprofit Round Room Gives, Fishers-based Round Room and its authorized Verizon retailers, TCC and Wireless Zone, gave $1.7 million to seven area nonprofit organizations Aug. 29 during a sales rally in Indianapolis for hundreds of TCC employees.

According to a news release from the organization, the seven nonprofit organizations knew they were nominated, but thought that just one would be chosen to receive a $100,000 grant.

The news release stated that before the rally, Round Room employee resource groups each nominated one nonprofit organization to receive the Mega Grant. They also thought that the Round Room Gives board would select just one winning nonprofit out of the selected seven finalists.

According to the announcement, as a surprise to everyone, each of the nominated nonprofits won. DREAMAlive received a grand prize of a $580,000 grant. Al seven each received a $100,000 check, plus $60,000 apiece specifically for their organizations’ transportation needs.

The seven organizations and their nominating employee groups are:

DREAMAlive, nominated by MILE, a group that promotes Mentoring, Inspiring, Leading and Empowering. The nonprofit’s mission is to mentor youth in seventh through 12th grade to become civic leaders, with the goal of breaking the cycle of poverty.

100 Black Men of Indianapolis, nominated by the Black Alliance at Round Room. The nonprofit serves Indianapolis youth through mentoring-based educational programs and was founded in 1984.

91Place, nominated by the Prayer & Encouragement Group. The nonprofit provides a home for homeless youth, with community, relationships and a family environment as its mission.

Ben’s Ranch Foundation, nominated by PAUSE, a group that provides a support system for people struggling with mental health, substance abuse or general well-being. The nonprofit’s mission is to create options and hope for young people facing mental health challenges. It provides employment opportunities on farms and ranches, and therapeutic riding facilities.

Coburn Place, nominated by the Circle of Influence, a group that celebrates and encourages women in the workplace. The nonprofit provides support and safe housing for people facing domestic violence, and helps clients create fresh starts.

Cocktails & Caregivers, nominated by WINS, a group that focuses on Wellness, Impact, Fitness and Strength. The nonprofit supports people who are caregivers, sending them care packages, providing financial assistance and offering support networks.

Trinity Haven, nominated by SAGE, the Sexual and Gender Equality employee group. The nonprofit provides safe, affirming long-term housing and support for Indiana LGBTQ+ youth ages 16 to 21 who face housing instability.

TCC makes ongoing investments in its communities, according to the announcement. In 2023, it donated 120,000 backpacks full of school supplies with its sister company, Wireless Zone, to children across the nation through its 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. TCC also hosted in-store pet supply drives and animal adoption events and provided funds for teacher appreciation initiatives.

To learn more about TCC, visit TCCRocks.com.