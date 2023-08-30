Zionsville Fall Festival includes attractions for adults

Current Publishing
The American Dream Car Show will return to Zionsville Sept. 10. (Photo courtesy of Zionsville Lions Club)

The Zionsville Fall Festival has attractions for all ages, including adults.

For the 20th consecutive year, the American Dream Car Show will take place at the Zionsville Fall Festival Sept. 10.

According to Fall Festival chairman Tim Reinhart, the car show usually has up to 100 car entries.

“I would say it is a pretty good car show for Zionsville,” Reinhart said. “Many folks ask early on in the year about how they can participate.”

The show has open classes and usually features an array of Mustangs, Camaros, Vipers and more.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11053 Sycamore St. Cars can be entered the day of the event if they are not pre-registered.

An entry fee of $25 is required for the event. To enter a care, visit zionsvillelions.com/fall-festival-car-show.

Along with the car show, the Lions Lounge will be open Sept. 9, beginning at 5 p.m.

The lounge features Sun King beverages and wine, a DJ and opportunities for adults to play corn hole and dance. There is a $10 cover charge to enter the entertainment tent for this event.

“This event is usually of interest to those between the ages of 30 and 50,” Reinhart said. “It has become a popular part of our festival because of the drink options and live music. It has a very lively atmosphere.”

The Impalas band will play from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday night in the tent.


