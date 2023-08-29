Night & Day diversions – August 29, 2023

‘Grumpy Old Men’

“Grumpy Old Men” runs through Oct. 1 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Live at the Center

The Sean Imboden Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 in the Live at the Center at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts Center in Carmel. Tickets are $10 or register for the livestream option. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Symphony on the Prairie

The Symphony on the Prairie series features Aeromyth: The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute Experience Sept. 1; Pyromania: The Def Leppard Experience Sept. 2; and Voyage: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band Sept. 3 at Conner Prairie in Fishers. All concerts begin at 8 p.m. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Indy Nights with Ryan Ahlwardt & Friends is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and Helpling “In the Pocket” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Fishers Blues Fest

The Fishers Blues Fest, a free event, is set for 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 1-2 at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in Fishers.