Lawrence plans water main flushing starting Sept. 5

The City of Lawrence’s Utilities Department announced that crews will be flushing water mains during normal business hours between Sept. 5 and Oct. 6.

“(Water) main flushing is necessary in order to properly maintain the water distribution system and helps to improve water quality and maintain adequate disinfectant levels per regulatory requirements,” according to the announcement.

While the water main flushing is happening, some customers may experience a temporary discoloration of their water and/or low water pressure.

The discoloration can range from a light yellow to an orange red, according to the announcement. If that occurs, the customer should run a medium stream of cold water until the water clears.

“If a customer is experiencing this problem, the customer should not run hot water or wash clothes until the water clears up,” the announcement states. “The City does not reimburse customers for water used to flush their service lines due to iron discoloration.”

If a resident has questions, they are asked to contact City of Lawrence Utilities at 317-542-0511. Press 0 to speak with a customer service representative.