Barnett running for Lawrence Common Council District 1 seat

Carl Barnett is challenging incumbent Tyrell Giles for the Lawrence Common Council District 1 seat. Barnett, 70, served as the District 1 representative from 2011 to 2015. He had been elected as a Democrat but switched parties in 2015. He is running now as the Republican nominee.

Barnett, a pastor, is a veteran and a former truck driver. He and his wife, Barbara, have three children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Q – What can you offer to the citizens of Lawrence as an elected official?

A – I bring diverse experience and a commitment to positive change. With skills in human relations, customer service and community leadership, I offer a unique perspective. I’m dedicated to public safety and inclusivity.

Q – How will you ensure residents of Lawrence feel welcome, included and heard?

A – I will prioritize inclusivity, transparency and engagement. Through impactful programs like Neighborhood Watch and town hall meetings, I will ensure residents are valued, heard and part of the decision-making process.

Q – How do you envision future cooperation between the mayor and Common Council?

A – I will strive to bring a collaborative relationship based on open communication and shared goals. By working together, we’ll address the city’s needs effectively and create positive outcomes.

Q – What is the most important issue facing the City of Lawrence in the next four years?

A – Public safety and neighborhood strength are paramount. I’ll advocate for our public safety departments, support resources and engage residents through Neighborhood Watch. By partnering with law enforcement and the community, we’ll address safety concerns and make Lawrence safer and more vibrant.

The general election is Nov. 7.