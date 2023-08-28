Current Publishing
Fishers-based SMARI hires new VP of business development

Fishers-based market research company SMARI has appointed Pat Goodnight as the new vice president of business development. Goodnight will lead SMARI’s new business development department, according to an announcement from the company.

Goodnight has nearly 20 years of experience in market research, the announcement stated, and he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to lead the expansion plans.

“In light of increasing sales and an ever-changing marketplace, SMARI has made a pivotal decision to expand operations and reach beyond our existing referral-only based work environment,” SMARI President Katie Ittenbach stated. “Goodnight brings with him the experience, professionalism and client-first attitude that aligns not only with our future goals, but our culture. Pat marks the first addition of many we plan to bring into the SMARI family as the request for customized, boutique research services continue to challenge our capacity. We are excited for this new step and have complete confidence in Pat’s ability to represent the brand and preserve the reputation that has been earned and demanded from our partners.”

In his new role, Goodnight will be responsible for formulating and executing comprehensive business development strategies to identify untapped markets, foster strategic partnerships and enhance the company’s client base. The announcement stated that he will collaborate closely with existing teams to explore innovative ways to meet evolving client needs.

“I am honored to be part of SMARI’s dynamic team,” Goodnight stated. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and collaborating with our talented professionals to drive impactful growth. Together, we will forge new paths and unlock unprecedented opportunities for SMARI.”

SMARI was founded in 1983 as Strategic Marketing & Research, Inc. Its first location was downtown Indianapolis.

For more, visit smari.com.


