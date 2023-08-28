Actors Theatre of Indiana schedule features familiar shows

Actors Theatre of Indiana’s 2023-24 season will bring back familiar events along with plenty of laughs.

The season kicks off with “ATI’s Greatest Hits” Oct. 27 and 28 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The show will feature tunes from past ATI productions, several performed by the same actors who brought the hits to life.

ATI’s annual fundraiser, Cocktails, Comedy and Costumes, returns Dec. 1. ATI will host a fundraiser with local community friends modeling favorite costumes to help celebrate the new season.

“ATI’s Christmas Show” is set for Dec. 13 to 17 with more details will on the performances to come.

ATI will present two Broadway productions in the 2024 portion of the season with “Route 66,” running from Feb. 2 to 18 at the Studio Theater.

“Route 66” is a musical romantic comedy about a neurotic freelance journalist from Chicago and a laid-back cowboy photographer from Arizona that team up to do a magazine piece about the historic old highway. In the process of rediscovering America, they fall in love with each other and with all the colorful characters they meet along the way. The show has a spirited country/pop score and featured roles for a small ensemble of strong actor/ singers.

The show features 34 of the greatest ‘Rock ‘n’ Road’ hits of the 20th century. Songs include “Dead Man’s Curve,” “King of the Road,” “Little Old Lady from Pasadena,” “Beep Beep,” “Six Days on the Road,” “Little GTO,” “Fun, Fun, Fun” and many more.

The new season will wrap up with “Forbidden Broadway” from April 26 through May 12 at the Studio Theater.

In this long-running Off-Broadway hit musical revue, Broadway’s greatest musical legends meet Broadway’s greatest satirist in an entertaining tribute to some of the theater’s greatest stars and songwriters. The show is a cabaret revue spoofing show tunes, characters and plots of contemporary and current Broadway musicals.

For more, visit atistage.org.