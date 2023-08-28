Fishers Health Department to post restaurant inspection grades

Starting Sept. 1, restaurants in the City of Fishers will be required to have letter grades posted on their doors, showing how they are rated through the city’s retail food inspection grading system.

The Fishers Health Department has been inspecting commercial food service businesses throughout the year, after the Fishers City Council approved the inspection program last November, according to a news release from the city.

Fishers is the second municipality in the state to implement its own retail food inspection program, according to the announcement.

“The system showcases the Fishers Health Department’s commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of its residents,” the announcement stated.

Following an inspection, restaurants receive a letter grade based on a 100-point scale.

Grades are required to be displayed on restaurant doors by Sept. 30. Grades also can be viewed through an interactive online dashboard. The dashboard lists restaurants in order, and each restaurant’s grade and inspection report are available.

“Although a popular program in cities around the United States, this is not something that Indiana residents are used to seeing as they enter their favorite restaurant,” stated Fishers Health Department Director Monica Heltz. “We hope to lead the charge in improving food safety standards in Central Indiana. Food grades are an evidenced-based strategy to achieve this aim. The health and safety of our residents is our top priority, and we are dedicated to partnering with our local restaurants to ensure they are successful under this new model.”

New grades will be given each year through annual inspections. To learn more and view the online dashboard, visit fishers.in.us/FoodGrade.