Humane Society for Hamilton County hosting ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption event

The Humane Society for Hamilton County has almost 600 animals at its shelter and is hosting a special adoption event in hopes of freeing space for more animals in need.

The adoption event is noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 25-27 at the shelter, 10501 Hague Rd., Fishers. Adoption fees will be waived and people will instead be asked to give a donation of any amount to the shelter. Foster homes also are needed, according to an announcement from HSHC.

“Every inch of the facility has been used to house sick, injured or abandoned pets,” the announcement stated. “These homeless animals rely on us as a safe haven, not to mention the hundreds of dogs all over the state who are literally dying for a spot in our facility.”

Part of the HSHC’s mission is to take animals at risk for euthanasia from surrounding shelters, but because the shelter is over capacity, it can’t fulfill that part of its mission.

“The disheartening fact is, we don’t know what will happen to the animals we turn away,” the announcement states. “When you adopt from HSHC you save two lives — the one you bring home opens valuable kennel space for the one we could not take into our care.”

People interested in adopting can fill out an application ahead of time at hamiltonhumane.com.

Other things to remember if you wish to adopt from HSHC: