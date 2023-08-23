Willis announces Westfield mayoral transition team

Republican Scott Willis, who is set to become the City of Westfield’s next mayor, has announced his transition team.

Willis, who is unopposed, is poised to take office Jan. 1, 2024, following the Nov. 7 general election.

“As I make preparations, hold meetings, and plan the details of my administration, I know I need key experts to be successful,” stated Willis, currently a member of the Westfield City Council. “Our goal is to lay the foundation of creating a world-class city and to make my transition as seamless as possible.”

Danielle Carey Tolan will chair the transition for Willis, who succeeds incumbent Andy Cook, who isn’t running for reelection. Tolan currently serves as the Westfield Washington Township Trustee.

Other members of the transition team, which includes experts in public safety, city government, economic development and Westfield Washington Schools and Westfield residents, are:

Paul Okeson — President of Garmong Construction and former chief of staff to former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard.

Katie Culp — CEO, KSM Locations Advisors and Partner, Katz, Sapper & Miller.

Ryan Vaughn — President of Sondhi Solutions and also a former chief of staff to Ballard.

Peter Emigh — Senior partner at Agros Financial Group and past Hamilton County Republican Party chairman.

April Gregory — Political director of Coverdale Consulting.

Dan Stevens — Former Hamilton County director of administration and former County Sheriff.

Sean Sutton — Division chief of Training and Safety for the City of Carmel Fire Department.

Mike Reuter — Local government financial consultant.

Mark Keen — Retired Westfield Washington Schools superintendent.

The team will focus on the key areas of economic development, managing growth, infrastructure, public safety and support of our schools, according to the press release.

“Our team has been hard at work coming up with a visionary plan with a well-thought-out strategy that reflects careful consideration of our residents and our future,” Willis stated. “I am excited to finish building out my plans with this team so I can bring them to the residents of Westfield. And it is my hope that everyone in our city will be a collaborative voice in Westfield’s future.”