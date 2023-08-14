Trio plans to open dog bar in Westfield

Current Publishing
Westfield residents Megan Schaffer, Aaron Ehlers and Jen Ehlers plan to open Crate Escapes, a dog park with a bar, next year. The business will be located on John Dippel Boulevard in Grand Park Village. (Photo provided by Megan Schaffer)

Three Westfield residents plan to open a dog park and bar in the city that will allow visitors to enjoy a drink while their furry companions run outdoors.

Crate Escapes will be on John Dippel Boulevard in Grand Park Village, said Megan Schaffer, who plans to open the business with her sister, Jen Ehlers, and her brother-in-law, Aaron Ehlers. The trio recently finalized a 3.5-acre purchase of land and hope to open by the fall of 2024, Schaffer said.

Schaffer said Crate Escapes, which is believed to be the first of its kind in Indiana and will be membership-based, will feature a 10,000-square-foot indoor area with a two-acre area outdoors designated for dogs to play and run. A bar area will be available with a variety of cocktails, wine and beer options to choose from, according to Schaffer, who said the business will be family friendly.

“Families can come, or friends can come and people can come with their dogs and allow them to play off leash while they grab a drink,” she said. “We’re going to have a lot of live music, a lot of events, yoga in the morning and adoption events and people can come and let their dogs run off some energy.”

Crate Escapes will also offer dog care based on appointments, allowing people to drop off their animals, she added.

“When they come back, they can stay and eat and drink and whatever they want from there,” Schaffer said.

Day passes, in addition to monthly and annual membership fees will be available once Crate Escapes open. Day passes will cost $10 during the week and $15 on weekends, month-to-month fees will be $35, while $25 monthly annual memberships will be available, according to Schaffer, who said individuals will also have the option of paying $250 upfront for an annual membership.

“If you don’t have a dog, you’re welcome to come and get free dog kisses,” Schaffer said.

Schaffer, who owns a wedding photography business and also works at the Indianapolis Zoo, said she, her sister and brother-in-law look forward to bringing Crate Escapes to Westfield.

“We’re just so excited to be able to offer a facility where people can come with their dogs and spend time with family and friends and socialize and have a good time, have a chance to relax,” Schaffer said. “We really felt like Grand Park was a great area to grow and build with them with all the new development that’s going in up there.”

For more, visit crateescapeswestfield.com.


