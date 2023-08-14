City of Noblesville greenlights paving contracts

Noblesville has approved contracts with two companies to repave city streets that will take place at nine different locations.

The city has entered into a contract with an Indianapolis-based firm, Howard Companies, for $2,640,877. The company’s work will include spot curb and sidewalk replacements, Americans with Disabilities Act ramp updates, and milling and resurfacing of streets within the Morse Point and Pine Hurst subdivisions, a portion of Pebble Creek Village, a portion of Old Town south of Cherry Street and east of 10th Street, in addition to Woods/Greens at Prairie Crossing, said Andrew Rodewald, project manager with the city engineering department.

The project with Howard Companies will be entirely city funded, Rodewald said. A second contract with Midwest Paving LLC, based in Noblesville, approved by the city for $2,352,389.35 will be 50 percent paid using state matching funds provided through the Community Crossings program, which are used for local construction projects such as roads and bridges.

Midwest Paving LLC will also perform spot curb and sidewalk replacements, ADA ramp updates, along with milling and resurfacing of streets, as part of its contract with the city, Rodewald said.

Noblesville was awarded $1 million in December 2022 through the Community Crossings program, which is provided through the Indiana Department of Transportation. The city plans street improvements within the areas of Boden Road (Campus Parkway to Ind. 38); Union Chapel Road (Greenfield and Town & Country) Blvd.); and Town & Country Blvd. (Mercantile – Union Chapel Road) and the west portion of the Chapel Woods subdivision, according to Rodewald.

To qualify for funding under the Community Crossings program, local governments must provide local matching funds of 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities and have an asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges.

Applications submitted through the Community Crossings program are evaluated based on need and current conditions, as well as impacts to safety and economic development, according to INDOT. City Engineer Alison

Krupski previously said that every road in the city is reviewed every two years and is given a ranking that helps determine potential areas of improvement.

Krupski said that the matching grant funding is especially important in areas within the city that may need road improvements such as in Old Town Noblesville.

“When we can have an extra $1 million to do that, it definitely helps out every citizen,” she said.