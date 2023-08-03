Hamilton County chambers partner for Eggs & Issues

OneZone and Northern Hamilton County Chamber have announced a partnership with Westfield Chamber of Commerce on their monthly advocacy event, Eggs & Issues.

Eggs & Issues gives attendees the opportunity to hear about a variety of topics affecting our cities and towns, our county and our state, according to the announcement. Through this partnership, all three organizations will be able to look at current trends and provide high quality speakers for their membership.

“We live in the most dynamic and fastest growing county in the State of Indiana,” Westfield Chamber CEO Steve Latour stated. “We have topics large and small to discuss and tackle as a business community, as residents and as elected officials. So, when the opportunity was extended to partner with OneZone to co-host their monthly Eggs & Issues event, we had to say yes, We look forward to having timely topics for the purpose of education but to also begin working together to make Westfield and the other communities in Hamilton County a national standard.”

Jack Russell, president of OneZone and Northern Hamilton County Chamber, said they are excited to welcome the Westfield Chamber to Eggs & Issues.

“As we continue to provide programming that impacts our communities, county and state, it is important to expand our reach,” he said. “This partnership also gives our members the opportunity to meet new business leaders in their community.”

Eggs & Issues is sponsored by Church Church Hittle + Antrim, along with supporting sponsors Duke Energy, CF Bank, Hamilton County Farm Bureau, The Purple Guys IT, and American Sound.

The upcoming August Eggs & Issues event will be 8 to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 14 at The Bridgewater Club, 3535 E 161st St., in Carmel. The cost is $28 for members and $40 for non-members. Reservations can be made at onezonechamber.com, or by calling 317-436-4653.