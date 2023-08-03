Community Hospital North doctor competes on ‘Jeopardy!’

Community Health Network OB/Gyn hospitalist Dr. Alicia Schaffer, who works at Community Hospital North in Lawrence, was one of three contestants on ‘Jeopardy!’ July 27.

Schaffer didn’t win the episode, but she performed well. According to fancied.com‘s report about that night’s episode, she was one of two contestants challenging the returning champion Lucas Partridge.

The game stayed relatively close during the first round, the website stated. When the second round ended and the contestants entered “Final Jeopardy,” Partridge held $13,600, Schaffer was second with $11,000 and the other challenger, Zach Razavi, had $2,000.

The three players all answered the last question correctly, but Partridge’s wager kept him in the top position.

According to an announcement from Community Health Network, Schaffer first auditioned for the show more than two years ago by answering questions online and virtually.

“I’ve been watching ‘Jeopardy!’ since I was a little kid with my parents,” she said in a video about the experience. “It’s always been a big life goal to be on it someday.”

Schaffer was notified more than a year ago that she was in the pool of potential contestants, but there was no guarantee that she would be picked to be on the show.

Once she was, Schaffer stated that the overall experience was nerve-wracking.

‘It’s an all-day process,” she stated. “There are hair and makeup people. It was overwhelming but super cool.”

She compared the long day of taping to the 12-hour shifts she works at the hospital.

Shaffer said in the video that she was pleased the show she participated in was hosted by Ken Jennings, a former champion of the show who won a record 74 consecutive games. Jennings shares hosting duties with Mayim Bialik.

“I was really happy it was him,” she said. “I think Mayim does a great job, but he’s kind of synonymous with ‘Jeopardy!’, so I was excited to get to meet him.”

Find out more about becoming a ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant at jeopardy.com/be-on-j/faqs.