Details on planned Market District in Westfield unclear

Details surrounding a planned Market District supermarket in Westfield remain murky after company officials said they have no further details to share.

In September 2022, Giant Eagle announced plans to build a Market District near Grand Park after the company filed plans with the city for a proposed 49,600-square-foot store. At the time, company officials indicated they wanted to build a 6.02-acre store at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail.

Giant Eagle opened a Market District supermarket in Carmel at 11505 N. Illinois St. in 2015. The Westfield Advisory Plan Commission approved a detailed development plan for the proposed project in Westfield during its September meeting, but it remains unclear whether the supermarket will come to fruition.

Site plans filed with the city at the time indicated the proposed project would include 268 parking spaces, in addition to 10 bike parking spaces.

The company, however, said July 24 it has nothing new to share regarding the project, said Brock Schmaltz, senior vice president of business development with Pendulum PR, a Westerville, Ohio-based public relations agency working on behalf of Giant Eagle, which serves as the parent company of Market District. Schmaltz also directed a Current reporter to check back in a month or two.

A separate statement from a Giant Eagle spokeswoman in September also shed few details regarding the proposed store and timeline.

“We have enjoyed positive feedback from area guests since introducing Market District and GetGo to the Indianapolis community in 2014,” the statement said. “While we are excited for the potential opportunity to expand our Market District presence in the market, we are in the very early stages of the process and do not have any additional detail to share about the Westfield site at this time.”