Party time: Zionsville gears up for annual Street Dance

The Town of Zionsville is gearing up for its biggest block party of the year. The annual Street Dance returns Aug. 5, from 6 to 10 p.m., at 10 N. Main St.

The event includes local food vendors, wineries, breweries, live music and an interactive kids area.

The Zionsville Chamber of Commerce has organized the Street Dance since the mid-1970s. According to Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mike Hanlon, the event is special to Zionsville because it brings the community together.

“The event is a celebration of all community members, young and old,” Hanlon said. “Everyone comes together for one night where businesses can participate, and people can experience some of the best that Zionsville has to offer.”

Hanlon said guests can expect many local food and adult beverage vendors this year. Outside food and drinks are strongly discouraged to help support the local businesses participating in the event.

“The Street Dance provides an opportunity for the entire community to come together, celebrate and enjoy a fun-filled evening on Main Street in Zionsville,” Hanlon said. “The family-friendly event also supports local businesses by drawing an immense crowd from surrounding areas while fostering a sense of camaraderie among residents.”

Vendors include Greek’s Pizzeria, My Sugar Pie, The Scoop, BEST Burgers and Fries, El Toro Bravo, 1947 Eatery & Lounge, Zionsville Bake Shop, North High Brewing and The Salty Cowboy, among others.

Rachel Vining, owner of Zionsville Bake Shop at 7262 W. Stonegate Dr., looks forward to showcasing her business at the Street Dance for the first time.

“As a business that does not have a location along Zionsville’s historic Main Street, Street Dance allows us to have a physical presence in downtown Zionsville for the night,” Vining said. “We chose to be a vendor at Street Dance for the opportunity that it affords to be present in the community, as well as the chance to support the efforts of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce.”

Himan Garg, president of the authentic Indian restaurant 1947 Eatery & Lounge, said the event is a great way to connect with community members, meet new people and showcase the restaurant to new customers.

“We live in a very diverse community now, and having ethnic food at events is important to showcase our community’s diversity and also give those who haven’t tried ethnic cuisines the opportunity to do so,” Garg said.

Hanlon said the event is the main annual fundraiser for the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce, which relies on the support of sponsorships from local businesses and organizations, such as K1ds Count Therapy, Boone County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and many other participating chamber members to produce an event for the entire community.

K1ds Count Therapy founder and co-CEO Frank Knez said the Zionsville community has welcomed the nonprofit for three years.

“We sponsor (the) Street Dance to shine a light on Building Essential Skills Together, our nonprofit that supports meaningful employment opportunities for adults of all abilities (and) spend quality time with our KCT team and build deeper relationships within our Zionsville community,” Knez said.

With an adult ticket purchase, a wristband will be provided for attendees 21 and older. Tickets and IDs will be checked at the entrance gate. A wristband is required to purchase from alcoholic beverages from any vendor.

Tickets are $20 each for people 11 and older and $5 for children 10 and under. Pets are discouraged because of the anticipated large crowd.

“The event will feature a kids area that will have a local business, Bach to Rock and the Zionsville Fire Department,” Hanlon said. “There will be instrument demos and interaction with local businesses.”

Bach to Rock co-director Madison Moore said she and her colleagues are excited to meet the Zionsville community through the Zionsville Street Dance event.

“At the event, children will have the opportunity to try out a wide variety of instruments at our instrument petting zoo, including piano, guitar, drums and ukulele,” Moore said.

Hanlon said besides helping offset event-related production costs, the entrance fee provides the Chamber with adequate resources to provide outstanding member service to the business community and other community events throughout the year at no charge to Zionsville residents.

This year’s performers include The Janeaways, who will kick things off from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Headliner Mike and Joe will take the stage from 8 to 10 p.m.

The Janeaways said they are thrilled and honored to be playing at this year’s Street Dance.

“The community has been so supportive as we’ve played at private events, nonprofit fundraisers and local bars and restaurants. Playing on Main Street is our Super Bowl,” the band said in a statement.

Anyone interested in volunteering or purchasing tickets for the Street Dance can visit zionsvillechamber.org.

If you go

Presented by: Zionsville Chamber of Commerce

What: The Zionsville Street Dance resembles a block party with local food and adult beverage vendors, an area for kids and live music.

When: Aug. 5 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: 10 N. Main St.