Letter: Any group quoting Hitler should be denounced

Editor,

Carmel is a dynamic city full of passionate, intelligent individuals. We have an incredible school system that helps set our children on a path to great success. Our city celebrates the arts, our diverse community and all the religions represented here.

Despite all Carmel has to offer, we are failing our diverse community by supporting a hateful group called Moms for Liberty and their Hamilton County chapter as they attack our community, schools and educators. However, Mom’s for Liberty’s first newsletter that was recently shared with the public showed what they really stand for when they decided to quote Hitler. Then they edited it to explain why they used that quote when there never is a reason to use a quote like that, and then they eventually sent out an apology.

That newsletter and that quote made national news, putting Moms for Liberty in a negative light, yet our community newspaper wrote an article that did not denounce the hatefulness of a group willing to quote Hitler. They did not interview anyone in the community and how this newsletter made them feel in the city they call home. Only the original author of the newsletter was contacted for comment which is ridiculous. I also do not find the successes Current gave Moms for Liberty credit for as actual successes for our community. Restricting our school library book access, attacking our children and attacking our teachers is far from successful.

As a community, we should be denouncing any group or organization willing to quote a hateful person such as Hitler. Shame on Current and anyone enabling Moms for Liberty. This is not the Carmel I love or want my kids to grow up in. Do better.

Michelle Wise, Carmel