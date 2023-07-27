School backpack giveaway planned at TCC and Wireless Zone stores

Current Publishing
Fishers-based Round Room, LLC., one of the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailers, announces its TCC and Wireless Zone retailers will be donating 120,000 backpacks with school supplies through its 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. 

The event takes place starting at 1 p.m. July 30 at more than 1,000 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis at each participating TCC and Wireless Zone store. Backpacks contain pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. Any leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools. 

“The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is our company’s cornerstone annual event, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our store locations, employees and customers for helping us continue to do good in the thousands of communities we operate in,” stated Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. “The start of the school year is an exciting time for many, and we look forward each and every year to make school supplies more accessible for students so they can thrive in the classroom.”

To find participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores, visit locations.tccrocks.com/search.html or shop.wirelesszone.com and select the “Backpack Giveaway Participating Store” filter. 

 


