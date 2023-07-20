Edward Rose celebrates 70K apartments with completion of unit in Carmel

Edward Rose & Sons reached a milestone on July 13. The company celebrated its 70,000th apartment unit built during a ceremony at Avant II Apartments at 12950 Old Meridian St. in Carmel.

Warren Rose, president and CEO of Edward Rose and Sons, said the company was founded in 1921 by his grandfather, Edward Rose. Since then, the company has developed more than 140 properties in the Midwest and neighboring states.

The 70,000th unit presented a good opportunity to celebrate the Carmel-based company’s years of achievements, Warren Rose said.

“In the past we hadn’t really celebrated these milestones,” he said. “We’re one of the top owners in the country, and it’s a convenient spot to really reflect on the achievements.”

Avant II Apartments is a 96-unit development that includes an outdoor pool, gym, green space with fire pits and indoor lounge areas.

“Reaching this milestone is really just a crowning achievement for my team,” Warren Rose said. “I’m proud of their achievements and all the incredible work it takes to put together something like this.”

