Snapshot: Making new friends

Bridget Rogers sent us this snapshot taken when she and her daughter, Elle, visited the Fishers Famers Market July 8. Their 3-year-old Rottweiler, Diana, got to meet little Luna, a King Charles Spaniel puppy. The Fishers Farmers Market is from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through September at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. (Photo courtesy of Bridget Rogers)