Registration open for Geist Half Marathon & 5K

Runners and walkers interested in participating in the Geist Half Marathon and 5K can register now for the Sept. 16 event.

According to the event webpage, the annual race was founded by a group of Geist Reservoir-area residents with a goal of improving health and building a sense of community. The City of Fishers has taken on planning and organizing the event, with a focus on participants, volunteers and community experiences, according to the webpage.

Registration fees through Aug. 17 are $69.99 for the half marathon and $34.99 for the 5K. Virtual race options are available. The price for all options will increase after Aug. 17.

According to the Frequently Asked Questions portion of the webpage, the half marathon will have a four-hour cutoff for participants, and the 5K will have an 80-minute cutoff. The 5K is considered walker-friendly, and strollers are permitted. The 5K also is an all-ages event, but the half marathon has a minimum age of 12 for participants.

“The 2023 Geist Half Marathon and 5K is a community race filled with nice views of Geist waterfront, laid-back neighborhoods and minor hills,” the webpage states. “This year’s updated 5K course will take participants through the new Geist Waterfront Park off Olio Road.”

On race day, there will be no parking at the start or finish areas. Free parking will be available at Fall Creek Intermediate School, Fall Creek Elementary School, and the Hamilton Southeastern High School student and athletic lots. Parking is not allowed at the Kroger or Walgreens parking lots, and that rule will be enforced by Fishers police. Participants are asked to arrive early to avoid congestion.

The race will happen rain or shine, according to the webpage. However, if there is dangerous weather, it will be canceled.

For more, visit geisthalf.com.