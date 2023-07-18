Carmel Clay Schools among top districts in ILEARN math, ELA proficiency

Carmel Clay Schools is once again among top-ranked schools in Indiana for ILEARN test results.

CCS finished second, behind Brownsburg Community School Corp., among public school districts in English Language Arts and math proficiency, with 59.7 percent of students at that level or above, a 1 percent increase from the previous year. The statewide average is 30.6 percent.

“These results highlight the incredible dedication and hard work put forth by our entire school community,” CCS Supt. Michael Beresford stated. “The district’s performance demonstrates the success of a rigorous curriculum, high-quality teachers, and support provided throughout our district to students at all levels.”

Carmel finished behind Brownsburg in ELA proficiency, with 68.7 percent of students testing at or above proficiency. Statewide, 40.7 percent of students tested at this level.

In math, 70.4 percent of Carmel students tested at or above proficiency. The statewide average is 40.9 percent. Carmel again finished second to Brownsburg among public schools, as 74.5 percent of Brownsburg students showed proficiency in math.

Scores in Carmel and across the state continue to lag behind pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, 66.7 percent of CCS students were found to be proficient in ELA and math.

The Indiana Department of Education released the spring scores earlier this month. ILEARN assesses students’ knowledge of math and ELA in grades three through eight and includes testing in science for grades four and six and social studies in fifth grade.

TOP 10 PUBLIC SCHOOLS IN ELA AND MATH PROFICIENCY

1 – Brownsburg Community School Corp. – 63.4 percent

2 – Carmel Clay Schools – 59.7 percent

3 – North Spencer County School Corp. – 56.8 percent

4 – School Town of Munster – 54.8 percent

5 – North West Hendricks Schools – 54.7 percent

6 – Zionsville Community Schools – 54.6 percent

7 – Union Township School Corp. – 53.6 percent

8 – West Lafayette Community School Corp. – 53.5 percent

9 – Valparaiso Community Schools – 52.2 percent

10 – Wa-Nee Community Schools – 52.1 percent