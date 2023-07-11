Traffic tangle: Residents have differing views about ongoing Pleasant Street construction project

Some Noblesville residents living near the Pleasant Street construction project are questioning whether the planned improvements will be a benefit to the city and say the work has created inconveniences in their neighborhoods.

The $115 million road construction project in Noblesville is expected to improve traffic flow and ease congestion when completed, according to the city. The entire project is expected to be finished by the fall of 2025.

Among the most visible work underway includes the construction of two new roundabouts on Eighth Street that began June 8, which has led to detours for motorists traveling through the area.

The work has resulted in a 150-day closure of Eighth Street between Washington Street and Mulberry Street that began the first week of June. In addition, Pleasant Street between Sixth Street and Ninth Street, which includes the alley between Eighth and Ninth Street at Pleasant Street, is also temporarily closed, according to the city.

But not all homeowners are in favor of the work taking place. Noblesville resident Mary McClain, whose home on Washington Street is adjacent to nearby construction on Eighth Street, said it won’t be beneficial when it is completed.

McClain, who has lived in Noblesville for 39 years, said she has concerns about the dust being created that has affected her allergies and asthma. She added that she often walks to get to places in Noblesville, saying it now takes her longer because of road closures.

Another resident living on Fifth Street, who declined to be identified, also expressed concerns about emergency medical services personnel being able to access the area. She said in one instance, an ambulance that recently had to come toward Fifth Street on a call ended up traveling on Ninth Street to reach its destination because of construction.

“That’s a very big factor of safety (in) end of the neighborhood,” the homeowner said. “We’ve dealt with the dirt and the dust. The dump trucks have gotten better, but they did fly by here going more than 20 miles an hour.”

Area motorists have been required to take detours established by the city because of construction, which has resulted in increased traffic in the area during peak hours, according to the Fifth Street homeowner, who said that she now must travel eight or nine blocks to arrive at her mother’s home, which is less than three blocks away from her residence.

Other residents such as Jeff Bradfield, who has lived in Noblesville his entire life, say they don’t have any concerns about the work taking place. He recently rode his motorcycle near Eighth and Washington streets where construction is currently taking place.

“It’ll be a good thing,” Bradfield said.

But city officials contend that the closure of Eighth Street for 150 days was necessary due to the construction of the two roundabouts, which are being built at the same time.

“And because we’re doing a full closure, they will be able to construct it faster than if we would have phased it … and we thought it would be best to get the work in and get in and out this year,” City Engineer Alison Krupski said.

Krupski said although Eighth Street is temporarily closed, 10th Street remains open for motorists to use. Detour routes are in place, including temporary signals at Eighth and Hannibal streets, as well as 10th and Hannibal streets that are intended to allow traffic to flow more efficiently through the detour, she added.

“The goal of this is that we want as many travelers (as possible) to take this detour route so there’s less people in neighborhoods,” Krupski said.

Krupski also encouraged the public to contact the city if there are issues or concerns, noting that officials will look at making possible adjustments to the temporary signals if necessary.

What to know about upcoming Pleasant Street phases

The second phase of the project that will span from 11th to 19th streets will create a four-lane section with a median, work on the Midland Trace Trail, in addition to a 19th Street roundabout expansion.

The third phase from Ind. 32 to River Road will eventually establish a two-lane section with the potential for expansion, along with connectivity to the Midland Trace Trail at Ind. 32 and Hague Road with pedestrian tunnels being planned, said Mike Maurovich, a project manager on the Pleasant Street project from engineering firm American Structurepoint.

For more, visit reimaginepleasantst.com/.