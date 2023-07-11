Nature Guide: Fishers grandmother pens book for kids to explore city parks

Nina Hershberger is a grandmother of seven, and said she noticed how much time the grandkids wanted to spend on all their screens, whether they were tablets, computers or TV.
“They just don’t get out and play like we did when we were growing up,” she said. “I had this brainstorm one day. I don’t know where I saw it, but I saw that Fishers has 24 parks. At least, they did. I thought, you know what, that would be a fun thing — to put together something.”
Hershberger said she found descriptions and photos on the Fishers Parks Department website to create a guide but wanted to make it more than just a guide. So she came up with the book, “Fishers, Indiana City Parks.”
“So, then I thought, ‘Well, when we were growing up we did leaf collections.’ That was the standard thing when we were in school,” she said. “I don’t know if they still do it, but I thought, ‘Well, you know, you’re going to a park. That would be a fun thing.’ And then I said, “OK, what else could they do?’ So, I came up with about 100 different ideas to have fun.”
Those fun ideas include math puzzles, a schedule of free concerts, and space for kids to write down their thoughts about each park.
“I know the kids, when they visit the parks, it’s a fun day out, but I really wanted it to go beyond just a fun day out,” she said, adding that she’s been talking with city officials about how the book can encourage kids to get out and explore. “Oh, my goodness, we’ve got so many plans for so much more expansion going forward.”
Hershberger said feedback has been positive, and people seem to especially like the journaling aspect of the book. Kids are encouraged to answer questions about each park they visit.
“What do you notice? What do they have? So, it’s not just go visit the park,” she said. “I took one of my grandsons, his name is Luke. I took him to a park I never knew existed. It’s just off 126th (Street), right by the (Hamilton Southeastern) High School. It’s tucked way back in. But it was delightful. It was just delightful. And so we’re sitting there on the picnic table, and he’s writing in his journal and he said, ‘I never knew this park existed. It’s really pretty.’ So again, it’s encouraging them to journal, to think, to observe — trying to use all of the senses.”
Hershberger said she wants to create a new version of the book annually, with different activities and updated information, and to work more closely with the Fishers Parks Department. She also wants to get business sponsors for the publication, so it can be distributed free to kids throughout Fishers.
“We’re really trying to do some really fun things to make this really a fun thing for families, for kids, with the primary purpose of getting them off their screens,” she said. “And as we partner with businesses, the vision is, boy, it would be really nice to have a major sponsor who says, ‘I will pay to have one of those journals for all the first-graders, or I’ll pay for half of it.’”
Hershberger is a marketing professional who has written numerous informational books for clients to distribute to their customers.
“I love marketing. I live and breathe marketing,” she said. “I laugh at the story that my parents told (about) me growing up — I wanted to go door-to-door selling rusty bobby pins. They did not let me, but I did go door to door selling Avon. I did have a paper route. I did all of that kind of stuff.”
She also earned her degree in marketing and has been in that field ever since. She started publishing books for clients in 2010, she said, and has created hundreds in the past 13 years. Hershberger offers some of her own books, including the Fishers Parks book, on Amazon.
What’s planned for future ‘Fishers, Indiana City Parks’ editions?
Author Nina Hershberger has lots of ideas for adding fun, engaging children’s activities to future versions of her Fishers Parks books. Those include:
- Design fun coloring pages featuring scenes from the parks.
- Create park-themed “find the hidden object” puzzles, challenging kids to spot specific items or characters within park illustrations.
- Include various activity pages like mazes, word searches, spot-the-difference and crossword puzzles.
- Design a scavenger hunt checklist that kids can use while exploring the parks, encouraging them to find and document natural elements like flowers, birds or insects.
- Share interesting facts and trivia about each park, including historical information, unique features, or fun anecdotes.
- Offer drawing prompts related to parks, such as “Design your dream playground.”
- Provide simple craft ideas using everyday materials, allowing kids to create park-inspired crafts like paper kites, nature collages or leaf rubbings.
- Include motivational and uplifting quotes that encourage kids to explore, appreciate nature and embrace outdoor play.
- Begin a short story or writing prompt related to parks, inviting kids to continue the story or develop their own imaginative tales.
- Educate kids about park safety through simple and informative illustrations or short tips, promoting responsible behavior during park visits.
- Share instructions for classic outdoor games like tag, hide-and-seek or duck-duck-goose, encouraging kids to play and stay active in the park.
- Feature different park animals, their characteristics and habitats, fostering curiosity and appreciation for local wildlife.
- Provide guidance on creating a mini nature journal within the park journal, teaching kids how to observe and document their outdoor discoveries.
- Add some humor with park-themed puns and jokes that kids can share with friends and family.
- Include short stories or anecdotes about children who have made a positive impact on their local parks, inspiring young readers to get involved and make a difference.
- Introduce imaginary park rangers who share tips and tricks for exploring parks, making it a playful and informative experience for kids.
- Include a simple weather tracker section where kids can note the weather conditions during their park visits, encouraging observation and discussion.
- Provide step-by-step instructions for creating simple bird feeders using household materials, enabling kids to attract and observe birds in their own backyards.
- Create park-themed jigsaw puzzles or connect-the-dots activities, challenging kids’ problem-solving skills and attention to detail.