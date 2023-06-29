Characters of Carmel: Meet Mark Phillips, musician and tennis champ

For as long as he can remember, Mark Phillips has had a love of music. He started playing piano at 4 years old and in 2018 founded the Mark Phillips Piano Studio Inc., a music instruction company that offers both piano and voice lessons.

Previously, he worked as a vocalist for Indiana nonprofit Heartland Sings and once sang backup for Barry Manilow. In 2014, Phillips opened up for the Circle of Lights show, singing “Oh Holy Night” for more than 100,000 people. He is also a professional arranger of music.

In addition, Phillips is a competitive tennis player. He won the Indy GLTA followed by winning the Masters in Chicago, placing him in the top eight players in the world in his division. From those wins, he competed in the Canary Islands and was ranked No. 5 in the world.

Phillips and his partner, Brady Wagenknecht, live in the Carmel Arts & Design District and own Bright Idea Cleaning. Phillips’ father was a cancer patient who received at-home hospice care, and Phillips recognized improvements in his father’s breathing after a deep cleaning. He appreciated the importance and benefits associated with regular cleaning and enhanced air quality and was inspired to provide these services to others. The company has experienced success in the residential market and is now branching out to commercial spaces.

Education: Bachelor of Music in vocal performance, IU Jacobs School of Music

Encourages: Skincare and sunscreen

Active member of: Carmel Seventh-day Adventist Church

Met Brady: at a tennis match

Dogs: Lois Lane, 2-year-old corgi, and Cooper, 6-year-old golden retriever

Favorite movie: “Emperor’s New Groove”

Hidden talents: Can recite the Hebrew alphabet and press into a handstand

Favorite drink: Prosecco

Cologne: L’Occitane

Best part of living in Carmel: safety, Arts District, convenience

Fun facts: used to do contortion and is double-jointed in both elbows

