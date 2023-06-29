Letter: Cost of spiritual trauma difficult to calculate

Editor,

I am extremely grateful for the investigative reporting conducted on Northview Church. As someone who carries my (now-smaller) suitcase of church leadership trauma (from another church), it is comforting to know there are people willing to dig below the surface.

The cost of spiritual trauma is difficult to calculate. There are layers to placing your trust in someone whose actions do not line up with their convictions. We then seem to have a “Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain!” moment, and it is detrimental to anyone who has placed their trust, time and even finances, within the leadership and church. Those within the closer circles know this ripple effect.

My thoughts are with those who will need healing from this. Time reveals all.

Bre Sweeney, Carmel