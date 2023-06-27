Night & Day diversions – June 27, 2023

‘Beauty & the Beast’

“Beauty & the Beast” runs through July 9 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Adam Pascal will perform Broadway hits at 7:30 p.m. June 30 and July 1 at Feinstein’s cabaret in Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinhc.com.

‘Boeing Boeing’

Red Barn Summer Theatre’s presentation of “Boeing Boeing” runs through July 1 at the Red Barn Theatre in Frankfort. For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.

‘Newsies Jr.’

Jr. Civic Theatre presents the final two performances of “Disney’s Newsies Jr.” from June 27-28 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Star-Spangled Symphony’

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will present “Star-Spangled Symphony” at 8 p.m. June 30 to July 3 in the Symphony on the Prairie series at Conner Prairie in Fishers. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.