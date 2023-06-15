Veteran resource fair set for July 8 in Noblesville

The Hamilton County Veterans Corp. will host a resource fair for veterans, active military, their families and the general public July 8 in Noblesville.

The event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Noblesville Schools Community Center, 1775 Field Dr., will allow visitors to learn about all the local, state and federal resources available to military veterans. The nonprofit, based in Noblesville, consists of members from the American Legion, VFW, AMVETS and other veteran service organizations within Hamilton County, according to its website.

Those who attend will also learn about what is being done to prevent suicide in Hamilton County through the Stronger Veterans Stronger Communities Coalition, which will be launching the Governor’s Challenge and “Ask The Question” initiatives in Hamilton County next month.

The Governor’s and Mayor’s Challenges, an initiative through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, is an effort “supporting the implementation of a public health approach for the prevention of suicide among service members, veterans, and their families,” according to the Indiana Dept. of Veterans Affairs website.

“These efforts help states and communities develop the capacity to implement interagency military/civilian action plans grounded in evidence-based suicide prevention practices,” the website said.

For more on the veteran resource fair, visit hamiltoncountyveterans.com or call Bill Doss at 317-698-4178.