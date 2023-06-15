Lane restrictions in effect for interchange project at 146th, Allisonville Road

Lane restrictions are in effect as work continues on an interchange project at 146th Street and Allisonville Road.

Speeds have been reduced to 35 mph through the corridor on the project, which is between the border of Noblesville and Fishers. The $44 million project will convert the intersection into a grade-separated interchange with 146th Street going over a roundabout on Allisonville Road.

County officials said in a tweet June 13 that construction crews were placing crane mats for work under the White River Bridge and putting in temporary asphalt west of the bridge. Crews were also working on a new alignment of Sowers Drive.

The entire project isn’t expected to be completed until the summer of 2025. For more, visit, visit streamline146.com.