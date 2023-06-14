Westfield Washington Schools promotes middle school principal

Westfield Washington Schools has promoted the principal of Westfield Middle School to a new position within the district.

Mike Hall, who has led WMS since 2019, was named as director of operations and will replace Joseph Montalone, who retired after 19 years with Westfield Washington Schools. Hall’s appointment is effective July 1.

Hall, who has been in education for 21 years, has worked at other elementary schools within the district. Prior to his role at WMS, he served as principal at Monon Trail Elementary School and also served a dual role as assistant principal at Carey Ridge Elementary School and Maple Glen Elementary School for three years, officials said.

“My family and I are honored to continue to serve the community of Westfield,” Hall said. “For the past 14 years, it has been my privilege to work with amazing students and families. And, it has been an honor to work alongside the very best teachers, staff, and administrators. We truly have an amazing community and I look forward to continuing my service here.”

In his new role as director of operations, Hall will be responsible for leading the district’s food service team, the custodial operation and the transportation department, according to the district. Hall, who will also serve as the district’s safety leader, was praised by Brian Tomamichel, assistant superintendent for business and operations, for his work.

“I’ve seen Mike progress from an elementary principal to a leader at our second biggest school,” Tomamichel said. “And I’m looking forward to seeing him continue to grow as a leader and as a difference maker in our district. I’m excited to see Mr. Hall continue to make an impact on our students and staff and I know he’s going to bring that passion and hard work to the administration center.”

Hall and his wife, Angie, have two children, Graham and Grace. Westfield Washington Schools plans to conduct a search to fill the principal position at WMS, officials said.