St. Elmo wins prestigious spirits awards

St. Elmo Steak House, arguably the most well-known steakhouse in Indiana, was recently recognized for another of its signature menu items – cocktails.

The downtown Indianapolis restaurant won a pair of Double Gold medals for its Espresso Martini and Cosmopolitan cocktails in the Ready-To-Drink category at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The SFWSP is the oldest and, arguably, most prestigious spirits competition in the nation.

St. Elmo recently began bottling its Espresso Martini and Cosmopolitan cocktails, two of its top sellers.

“Our ready-to-pour cocktails are great for enjoying a piece of the St. Elmo’s experience at home,” said Stephanie Ebarb, director of marketing for Huse Culinary Group. “Now, you can have a St Elmo’s cocktail at home without needing all of the ingredients and without any of the mess.”

Opened in 1902, St Elmo is the oldest Indianapolis steakhouse in its original location and is well known for steak, seafood and wine cellar. As its recent awards reflect, it is now building a sterling reputation for cocktails.

“Winning two Double Gold medals is a rare achievement. We are quite proud,” said Bryn Jones, vice president of marketing for Huse Culinary Group.

St. Elmo’s ready-to-drink cocktails can be found at grocery and liquor stores in central Indiana. The products can be purchased online at Shopstelmococktails.com for shipping nationwide.