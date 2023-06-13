Tami Wanninger takes helm at Prevail, Inc., enhancing victim support

The leader of a nonprofit organization in Noblesville that advocates for victims of crime and abuse is settling into her new job.

Tami Wanninger, who lives in Westfield, was hired as the executive director of Prevail, Inc., and started in her new role May 22. Before coming to Prevail, Inc., Wanninger worked at Noble, Inc., a nonprofit based in Indianapolis that works with individuals who have disabilities, for more than 28 years.

The organization’s mission is to expand opportunities and enhance the quality of life for individuals with disabilities and their families through individualized services, according to Noble, Inc.’s website.

“I am thrilled to take on the role of executive director and lead this incredible organization to new heights. Prevail is such an impactful organization helping so many in our community. I’m honored to lead Prevail forward,” Wanninger said in a statement earlier this year.

Debbie Johnson, who serves as board president of Prevail, Inc., said that Wanninger’s dedication to serving others is evident in her entire career history that has been focused on nonprofit leadership.

“Tami’s dedication to giving back extends beyond her professional work, as she has generously given her time and expertise to numerous boards, committees, and volunteering efforts in the community. With her deep roots and strong relationships in Hamilton County, we are confident that Tami is the right leader to guide Prevail into the future,” Johnson said.

Wanninger took over the role from Caroline Dutkanych, who served as Prevail’s interim executive director since Jan. 23. For more on Prevail, Inc., visit prevailinc.org.