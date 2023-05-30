Event to raise money for Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville

Bed racing will make a return to downtown Noblesville June 2 that will help raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville.

The organization’s annual Darlington Bed Race will be at 7 p.m. on the square with all proceeds benefiting youth programs that take place during out of school times for the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville. The event will also serve as June’s First Friday event for Noblesville Main Street, officials said.

“Last year, the Bed Race raised over $20,000 to fund scholarships for our youth programs,” said Abby Stutesman, director of operations for the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville. “These scholarships provide positive, engaging activities for local kids and are needed now more than ever. Youth are needing the freedom and social connections that our organizations offer, and families are needing the financial assistance that events like the bed race make possible.”

Matteo’s will sponsor the event with their trackside VIP race dinner, which will expand this year and provide guests with a three-course meal and up-close seating, club officials said. More than 1,000 spectators are expected to attend through the course of the evening.

“Kicking off summer and putting school to bed has always been our motto,” Stutesman said. “Providing an exhilarating, free of charge, family-friendly atmosphere downtown on the first Friday of summer is our goal. This year’s competition is sure to be just as intense, especially with our new rivalry between the police and fire departments.”

Funding from the Bed Race helps provide scholarships for individuals attending programs through the club and the city’s parks and recreation department, including Camp Crosser, Camp Daybreak and full and half-day camps, according to the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville.

Teams, which are made up of four or five people ages 16 and up, can reserve their spot in the event by visiting the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville website at bgcni.org. Registration is open through June 1 with a $50 fee for no bed supplied, while there is a $100 fee for a borrowed bed with supplies being limited.

For more, contact Stutesman by emailing [email protected].