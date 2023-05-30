Westfield creates sports commission

Westfield has created a sports commission that will work closely with the city and community sports organizations to lead the continued development of the sports tourism industry.

The Westfield Sports Commission will operate independently of the city to promote Westfield as a destination for sports tourism and serve as the organizing body developing the business of sports, officials said.

“This organization will go beyond just promoting Grand Park and other sports facilities in Westfield but will also interface with the business community to develop relationships and sports related business opportunities for the Westfield community,” said William Knox, CEO of Legacy Sports Group and a non-voting board member of the sports commission.

The commission will be the fiduciary for state grants for Westfield organizations seeking to secure dollars through the state bid fund, according to the city, which said that the panel “will work to develop further the Grand Park Research and Development Hub for the city.”

Board members of the Westfield Sports Commission will include the following individuals:

Joseph Laftus, partner, Barnes and Thornburg LLP

Patrick Tamm, president, Tamm Capital Group

Christine Hill, associate vice president, Global Customer Experience Strategy, Eli Lilly and Company

Matt Deck, chief operating officer, Tradewinds Logistics

LeAnne Zentz, associate broker, Berkshire Hathaway

Non-voting members of the Westfield Sports Commission are:

William Knox, president, Legacy Sports Group

Karen Radcliff, director, vice president and chief strategy officer, Hamilton County Sports Authority

“The new sports commission is a natural progression of Westfield’s leadership in the sports tourism industry built around Grand Park and the Grand Park Events Center. 3.5 million people visited the campus in 2022. The newly formed commission further enriches our residents’ quality of life while driving economic development through sports,” Westfield Mayor Andy Cook stated.

The Westfield Sports Commission,a nonprofit organization, will continue working with Team Indiana, the Hamilton County Sports Authority, and similar organizations to secure grant funding from the state and will also work with the Westfield business community to develop events and membership programs to fund the organization, officials said.