Athlete of the week: Carmel High School senior infielder finishing with strong hitting season

Carmel High School senior infielder Case Sullivan has watched his batting average climb considerably for his final high school season.

Sullivan hit about .220 last season. He is hitting around .400 this season for the Greyhounds, who were 17-8 as of May 23.

“I did a ton of development with my summer team, Canes Midwest, being around a lot of high recruits,” Sullivan said. “I think we had 11 Division I recruits. My coach, Jeremy Honaker, helped me through it. Playing at that high level, you feed off the energy from those guys. I had the opportunity to play against a lot of tough competition. I gained 15 to 20 pounds and gained strength before my senior year. I was just really ready to get after it.”

Sullivan started off the 2022 season stronger, but an injury caused him to miss some games and threw off his timing.

“Then I fouled a ball off my face about seven or eight games into the season,” he said. “I broke my orbital floor, my nose and (received) six stitches on top of my eye. I had to come back from that and didn’t get back to the point, but I think I still put us with a chance to win a sectional title last year.”

Sullivan said he struggled with confidence after coming back from the facial injury.

“Having the summer that I did (was beneficial) and (now I’m) just trying to be a leader for a lot of these guys my last high school season,” he said.

First-year CHS coach Ty Neal is impressed with Sullivan’s leadership.

“Case has embraced the new culture and expectations the coaching staff has implemented,” Neal said. “Case is an excellent leader and is passionate about the game and his teammates.”

Sullivan started the year at third base but has played shortstop most of the season.

“I’m fortunate to play with JD Stein and we switch,” Sullivan said.

Stein, a sophomore, has committed to play baseball at the University of Louisville.

Sullivan will play for Marshall University next season in the Sun Belt Conference.

“So, it will be a lot of warm-weather baseball,” said Sullivan, who plans to major in business and entrepreneurship.

Sullivan has played recreation basketball and soccer.

“But ever since I was little, all I wanted to be was a baseball player,” said Sullivan, whose father, Corey Sullivan, played golf at Indiana University.

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite athletes: David Ortiz and Mookie Betts

Favorite movie: “The Sandlot”

Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen