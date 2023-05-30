Blueprint for Improvement: Basement transformation fit for the whole family

Built in 1989 in Carmel’s Queen’s Manor section, our clients were ready to transform their basement from an unfinished storage space into a fully functional extension of their home, with room for everyone.

A warm beige, tan and sky-blue palette provides an airy, warm and welcoming ambience, despite being subterranean.

The entertainment center cabinetry provides plenty of storage space and feels more like furniture thanks to details like crown molding and beadboard backing.

Sky blue stain on the cabinetry in the wet bar area provides a touch style of and subtle hint of color.

Even the tiniest occupants in this home were taken into consideration in designing this space. The area under the staircase transforms into the perfect playhouse — complete with a tiny Dutch door, mail slot and window boxes.

The built-in bookcase serves a dual purpose, providing storage and display space while disguising the door leading to the mechanical closet.