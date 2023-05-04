Taste of Business event set for May 10 in Noblesville

The Noblesville Chamber of Commerce’s Taste of Business event is set for May 10 that will provide attendees with opportunities to try samples from area restaurants, meet local businesses and more.

The annual event will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, 13700 Conference Center Drive South, at the hotel’s conference center.

“Taste of Business is the chamber’s signature event to celebrate and showcase the breadth and quality of the Noblesville business community. Where else can you sample chef specialties from area restaurants, meet local artists, peek behind the scenes of local manufacturers, network with impactful nonprofits, and meet business leaders from more than 50 different industries, all while showcasing your business to potential customers?” said Bob DuBois, chamber president and CEO. “We appreciate all the support and involvement from the business community and the partnership with Noblesville economic development department as our presenting sponsor. With this support, we create a fun, powerful, marketing and connection event.”

Chamber officials say that more than 100 exhibitors are expected to be in attendance that includes more than a dozen food vendors. The event is the chamber’s largest fundraiser to help provide business resources, educational programs and future growth opportunities for members of the Noblesville business community, officials said.

Those who attend will be able to try menu items from area restaurants such as Matteo’s Restaurant Italiano, Aspen Creek, and The Nesst of Noblesville, as well as new restaurants including Raising Cane’s and Outlaws Steaks, Burgers & Brews.

“As the presenting sponsor, the economic development department looks forward to this event and enjoys the opportunity to connect with the business community and showcase the city’s innovative products and services,” said Andrew Murray, the city’s economic development director. “We appreciate our partnership with the chamber to support and continue to grow this event.”

General public tickets can be reserved in advance by visiting the chamber’s website or purchased at the door the day of the event. Discounted advance tickets are $5 per person and are available through May 8.

Tickets purchased after that date will be $7 each that will be available for will-call pickup, while tickets will also be available the day of the event for purchase.

For more, visit www.noblesvillechamber.com or call 317-773-0086.