Obituary: Paul William Ayers

Paul William Ayers, 79, of Carmel, passed away April 28, 2023. He was born January 12, 1944, in Frankfort, son of Roy Lloyd and Mary Teresa (Grace) Ayers.

Paul received his BS in Physical Education from Purdue University. He was a Real Estate Developer employed with Marks Companies for 40 years. Paul was a member of 3rd order of Carmelite; and other memberships included the Indiana Right to Life, Hamilton County Republican party, and the Carmel American Legion, Post #155.

Serving as a Corporal in the US Marine Corps, Paul was awarded the USMC Rifle Sharpshooter Badge and the Pistol Expert Badge while serving his country.

Paul was a devout Catholic and an active member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish for 48 years. During that time, he served on multiple boards for both Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School and Parish. He coached Our Lady of Mt. Carmel track team and taught religious education for many years.

As an avid sports fan, Paul loved watching his children and later his grandchildren play in all athletics. He leaves the legacy of having been known as the most ethical and moral man. He was a loving husband to the late Cheryl Ayers for 50 years, and THE BEST FATHER to their 8 children. Not only was Paul a hero to his family, but he was also a pillar in his community as well. He was very generous with his time and talents. He looked forward to the times he could visit with his 5 siblings.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl L. Ayers; and brother, Lawrence (Larry) Ayers.

Survivors include his sons, Todd (Christi) Ayers, Anthony (Lauren) Ayers, and Christopher (Kristen) Ayers; daughters, Elly (Rene) Couto, Katherine (Martin) Cervenka, Emily Campbell, Sara Ayers, and Teresa Ayers; grandchildren, Liam and Reed Ayers, David, Colin, Adam, Patrick, Luke and Mary Ayers, Sloan and Fulton Ayers, Isabel, Anna and Alex Couto, Norah, Sylvia and Hana Cervenka, Maeve and Eily Campbell and Emily McCalligett; siblings, James (Dorothy) Ayers, Richard (Cyd) Ayers, Teresa Cronkhite and Margaret Lock.

The Mass of Christian Burial was conducted Friday, May 5, 2023 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, where there was a gathering of family and friends May 4, 2023, and visitation one hour prior to the mass. Interment followed the mass at Eagle Creek Cemetery.

In memory of Paul, donations may be directed to the Merciful Help Center, 1045 W 146th Street Carmel, IN 46032 or Carmelites, 59 Allendale Road, Terre Haute, IN 47802.

Bussell Family Funerals was privileged to care for Paul and serve the Ayers family.