Current Publishing
You are at:»»»‘Unity’ concert designed to showcase the power of music
‘Unity’ concert designed to showcase the power of music
The Indianapolis Children’s Choir will perform “Unity” May 6 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. (Photo courtesy of ICC)
Mecum Auctions

‘Unity’ concert designed to showcase the power of music

0
By on Entertainment News

The Indianapolis Children’s Choir makes the turn toward summer with two concerts scheduled for May.

On May 6, the presentation entitled, “Unity” takes place at 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 100 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis. The ICC features, “Celebrations,” at 4 p.m. May 21 at the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, 6501 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

Joshua Pedde, the ICC’s artistic director, looks forward to both concerts.

“The ‘Unity’ concert will showcase our youngest singers, who are in kindergarten through high school,” said Pedde, a Carmel resident. “Then we are bringing in other choirs, from Anderson and Columbus, and they will be part of the concert. It’s an opportunity to see the breadth of the Indianapolis Children’s Choir.”

The show also features the Directors’ Jazz Orchestra, a talented group of musicians which has roots in Madison County, and is the resident band for the Pendleton Heights Jazz Festival.

The full ICC family of choirs will be on display, bringing the total number of participants to approximately 400.

“Unity” is named in honor of music’s generations-long knack of being able to unite while celebrating hope and joy, Pedde said, adding that the concert will debut two new pieces of music.

Later this month, “Celebrations” will be its own unique musical showcase.

“The concert will be our high school singers accompanied by a chamber orchestra,” Pedde said. “The text is based on Walt Whitman’s poetry, and it’s some really neat music. And we’re also doing Leonard Bernstein’s ‘Chichester Psalms,’ which is a setting of three psalms that he wrote.”

The “Celebrations” concert, conducted by Eric Stark, the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s artistic director, honors the Indianapolis Children’s Choir’s graduating seniors as the choir dedicates and performs some of its favorite choral pieces.

For more or to purchase tickets, visit icchoir.org/tickets.


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — May 2, 2023 Fishers well represented in 500 Festival Princess program Carmel Symphony Orchestra shows respect to Queen of Soul in concert Where’s Amy attends “The Four Phantoms in Concert” Arrested daycare worker allegedly tells police she was ‘burned out’ Feinstein is set for tribute to Garland 
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact