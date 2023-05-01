Current Publishing
Moody named new principal of Promise Road Elementary School

A Noblesville resident has been named as the new principal of Promise Road Elementary School.

Tonya Moody, who is currently assistant principal of Hickory Elementary School with Avon Schools, was named as the new leader of Promise Road, according to Noblesville Schools. The district said Moody brings more than18 years of experience in education, including roles as an assistant principal, instructional coach, literacy coach and classroom teacher.

Besides Avon, Moody previously worked with Noblesville Schools and Westfield Washington Schools. Her LinkedIn profile indicates she was an instructional coach with Westfield Washington Schools and also worked as a kindergarten teacher with Noblesville Schools.

A Facebook post in 2021 announcing Moody’s arrival to Avon Schools indicates that Moody also served as an interim assistant principal in Westfield. In addition, she worked as a second-grade teacher and literacy coach with the Ball-Chatham School District in Chatham, Ill., according to her LinkedIn work history.

“We had a strong selection of candidates for this position and Tonya topped our list based on her deep coaching and instructional leadership background, her outstanding interpersonal skills, and her collaborative approach to leadership,” said Dr. Heather Hendrich, assistant superintendent of human resources and safety for Noblesville Schools. “She and assistant principal Billy Fama will make a powerful team in support of Promise Road students, staff and families.”

Moody said she is “incredibly excited to lead Promise Road Elementary” in her new role with the district and will begin July 1.

“I have a passion for creating spaces where every member of the school community feels valued, trusted, and heard,” Moody said. “This is at the heart of my work.”

District officials said that Promise Road Elementary School staff and families will hear from Moody soon and will have an opportunity to connect with her in person next month.


