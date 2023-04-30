Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Noblesville company to expand headquarters
Noblesville company to expand headquarters
Ryan Fireprotection, Inc., is expanding its corporate headquarters in Noblesville as part of a $4 million investment that will add 10 new employees by 2027. (Photo by Matthew Kent)
Mecum Auctions

Noblesville company to expand headquarters

0
By on Noblesville Community

A Noblesville company that provides fire protection services is expanding its corporate headquarters as part of a $4 million investment that will add 10 new employees by 2027.

Ryan Fireprotection, Inc., plans to add 49,000 square feet to its headquarters at 9740 E. 148th St. The company’s current building, which was built in 2002, is 50,000 square feet, officials said.

“Ryan Fireprotection’s decision to expand its corporate headquarters in Noblesville continues our focused strategy to build economic relationships in our community, so when those successful companies need to grow, they choose to remain in Noblesville,” Mayor Chris Jensen said. “We appreciate Ryan Fireprotection’s confidence and continued investment in Noblesville and share in their excitement to more than double their footprint in Noblesville.”

Ryan Fireprotection, which was founded in 1989, is one of the largest full-service fire protection companies in the Midwest and provides a range of custom fire protection systems. Ryan Fireprotection designs, fabricates, installs, inspects, tests and maintains fire protection systems of all types in a variety of facilities including health care, industrial, education, specialty, mixed-use and multi-family.

The expansion will result in the company retaining 80 positions, while it also plans to add 10 new jobs with average annual salaries of $75,000. City officials granted Ryan Fireprotection real property and personal property tax abatements tied to the project in January.

City officials said earlier this year that the estimated savings for the seven-year real property tax abatement is $400,000. The abatement is the same the company was offered in 2001-02 when it chose to build its corporate headquarters in Noblesville, said Emily Gaylord, former director of communications for the city of Noblesville.

Gaylord, who has since left her position, previously said the estimated savings for the four-year personal property tax abatement Ryan Protection received would be less than $20,000. In addition to its headquarters in Noblesville, Ryan Fireprotection has locations in Indianapolis, Valparaiso, Fort Wayne, South Bend, Bloomington, Cincinnati, Louisville, and Milwaukee.

“We and our employees enjoy calling Noblesville home and we are excited to double our headquarters space as we continue to grow. The expansion will give us much needed indoor storage and allow for future growth of our fabrication capacity,” said Dan Ryan, president of Ryan Fireprotection.

The company anticipates construction to be completed before the end of the year.


More Headlines

Judge rules Noblesville West Middle School shooter will remain in custody Carmel cyclist to attempt to set world record for largest GPS drawing by bike Column: Three tips for protecting your estate in an economic downturn Republican gubernatorial candidate Doden makes campaign stop in Fishers City of Fishers offers one-stop shopping for volunteers City of Noblesville announces road closures tied to Pleasant Street project
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact