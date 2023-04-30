Noblesville company to expand headquarters

A Noblesville company that provides fire protection services is expanding its corporate headquarters as part of a $4 million investment that will add 10 new employees by 2027.

Ryan Fireprotection, Inc., plans to add 49,000 square feet to its headquarters at 9740 E. 148th St. The company’s current building, which was built in 2002, is 50,000 square feet, officials said.

“Ryan Fireprotection’s decision to expand its corporate headquarters in Noblesville continues our focused strategy to build economic relationships in our community, so when those successful companies need to grow, they choose to remain in Noblesville,” Mayor Chris Jensen said. “We appreciate Ryan Fireprotection’s confidence and continued investment in Noblesville and share in their excitement to more than double their footprint in Noblesville.”

Ryan Fireprotection, which was founded in 1989, is one of the largest full-service fire protection companies in the Midwest and provides a range of custom fire protection systems. Ryan Fireprotection designs, fabricates, installs, inspects, tests and maintains fire protection systems of all types in a variety of facilities including health care, industrial, education, specialty, mixed-use and multi-family.

The expansion will result in the company retaining 80 positions, while it also plans to add 10 new jobs with average annual salaries of $75,000. City officials granted Ryan Fireprotection real property and personal property tax abatements tied to the project in January.

City officials said earlier this year that the estimated savings for the seven-year real property tax abatement is $400,000. The abatement is the same the company was offered in 2001-02 when it chose to build its corporate headquarters in Noblesville, said Emily Gaylord, former director of communications for the city of Noblesville.

Gaylord, who has since left her position, previously said the estimated savings for the four-year personal property tax abatement Ryan Protection received would be less than $20,000. In addition to its headquarters in Noblesville, Ryan Fireprotection has locations in Indianapolis, Valparaiso, Fort Wayne, South Bend, Bloomington, Cincinnati, Louisville, and Milwaukee.

“We and our employees enjoy calling Noblesville home and we are excited to double our headquarters space as we continue to grow. The expansion will give us much needed indoor storage and allow for future growth of our fabrication capacity,” said Dan Ryan, president of Ryan Fireprotection.

The company anticipates construction to be completed before the end of the year.