Lawrence teacher named Armstrong Teacher Educator

Lawrence teacher Andy Todd has been named a 2023-2024 Armstrong Teacher Educator for the Indiana University School of Education.

According to an announcement from the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township, the award recognizes outstanding teachers across Indiana.

Todd teaches sixth grade at Mary Castle Elementary School and was the 2022 Lawrence Township Teacher of the Year.

According to the IU School of Education, Armstrong Teacher Educator awardees are brought to the Bloomington campus to work with future teachers.

“The Armstrong Teacher Educator Award is more than a ‘teacher of the year’ award,” the IU School of Education website states. “In addition to recognizing educator excellence, the award provides financial support for top Indiana educators to work with current IU faculty and undergraduates in the classroom and early field experiences.”

Recipients travel to Bloomington to participate in panel discussions of current issues in education and invite IU students to their own classrooms to observe and learn, according to the website. Some Armstrong winners also become teachers-in-residence and make regular trips to campus throughout the year to visit classes and collaborate with IU faculty on their curriculum, as well as conduct workshops on career development or related professional issues.

Armstrong Teacher Educators receive reimbursement for travel and lodging expenses when visiting the Bloomington campus, funding to pay for a substitute teacher while they’re away from the classroom, and a $750 honorarium for their participation in fall semester discussion panels at IU.

Armstrong teachers-in-residence receive additional funding and support.

The program is funded through the Martha Lea and Bill Armstrong Fund and the Cook Group companies.