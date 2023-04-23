Westfield Education Foundation celebrates staff with comedy event

The Westfield Education Foundation was seeking a way to reward the Westfield Washington Schools staff after trying times.

“We were looking for a way to reach out and connect our staff across the district and reenergize everyone with the long two years we had endured with the pandemic,” said Ashley Knott, executive director of the Westfield Education Foundation.

“The Westfield Education Foundation worked with the PTOs across the district and administration and hosted the first Laugh it Off. It was such a success we had to host it again this year. We had an overwhelming positive response from staff.”

The second Laugh it Off Comedy Night, which is a free event open to all Westfield Washington Schools staff, is set to start at 5:30 p.m. April 28 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

The event, which includes a cash bar, begins with an appetizer service at 5:30 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m. and will feature Westfield resident Brad Neale as emcee, comedian/educator Gerry Brooks, from Lexington, Ky., and magician Jeff Loeser, a longtime Westfield resident. The show ends at 8:45 p.m., followed by dessert service.

Loeser, who primarily performs magic for private and corporate clients, has two children who graduated from Westfield High School.

“It was a night full of appreciation for everyone involved in our schools,” Loeser said of the 2022 event. “We’re fortunate to have such dedicated professionals: teachers, bus drivers, nurses, custodial staff, administrators and more. I have several friends that work in Westfield schools, and I was grateful to play a small part in the evening’s celebration.”

Loeser said magic is experiencing a renaissance on television and online.

“However, nothing compares to seeing magic live, where the audience is part of the show,” Loeser said. “Before the program, I’ll perform strolling, close-up magic as guests arrive, and for my stage performance, I’m creating a new routine especially for this event.”

The appetizers will be prepared by Westfield High School Culinary Arts Foodies Rock Team.

“We’re super excited for them to have the experience of serving and providing amazing opportunities like this,” Knott said.

Each person attending will be able to have a gift card pull provided by donors.

“It’s a fun way to support us with a fun surprise on their arrival,” Knott said. “We are so thankful for our staff. It takes every team member to support 9,100 students. We appreciate all they do every day.”

Knott said she expects all 1,200 tickets to be requested for the event.

For more, visit wwswef.org.