Former inmate to speak at prayer breakfast

For senior chaplain Mark Fidler, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Chaplaincy Prayer Breakfast is a perfect place to explain the mission of the program.

The breakfast is set for 7:30 to 9 a.m. April 26 at the Mill Top Banquet and Conference Center, 802 Mulberry St., Noblesville.

“There is no theme per se, but we have a keynote speaker (Keith Williams) who is a person who was incarcerated, went through our programming and has turned their life around and now is living a life they only dreamed of,” Fidler said of Williams, who now works at Gaylor Electric.

Individual tickets for the breakfast fundraiser are $35 each, while a table for 10 is $300.

Fidler said his role as senior chaplain is to oversee the day-to-day operation of the chaplaincy program for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Chaplaincy.

“I am responsible for the religious programming for the men and women’s adult jail, Hamilton County Community Corrections and the Youth Detention Center,” Fidler said. “Daily, we try to meet the spiritual and emotional needs of those incarcerated. We serve the sheriff and his staff, the jail commander and his staff, the corrections officers and the merit and reserve deputies.”

Fidler said when called to a scene in the county, it is usually because of a death and a notification needs to be given to the family.

“Our chaplains are trained in giving death notifications, spiritual and emotional care during a disaster, grief and trauma counseling, suicide prevention-intervention-and postvention,” he said. “We are trained in areas of PTSD, stress management, ministering to law enforcement families and much, much more. The role is important to me because I had lived the life that so many I meet with are living today, and God delivered me from it all for such a time as this. To sit with someone struggling with life and to listen to them showing them that someone cares about them and that there is hope and Hope’s name is Jesus Christ.”

Fidler’s other full-time position is as senior pastor at Amazing Grace Bible Church.

“My life is a 24/7 ministry,” he said.

For more, visit hamiltoncountychaplains.com. For individual tickets, visit  square.link/u/Biy6k9dW or for a table visit square.link/u/BLGiQJtq.


