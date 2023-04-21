Carmel City Center announces 4 new businesses

Carmel City Center is adding four businesses to its mix of offerings. Sever Storey Walker opened earlier this year and FlexWerk recently opened. Little Tulip Tree and Aroma Indian Cuisine will be opening soon.

Sever Storey Walker, an eminent domain and condemnation law firm with clients throughout the U.S., recently relocated its office to 742 S. Rangel Lne Road. The attorneys of Sever Storey Walker have more than 50 years of combined legal experience of protecting the rights of landowners.

FlexWerk, a coworking space focused on fitness, opened earlier this month. The facility at 885 Monon Green Blvd, Suite 120 provides hourly access to private, premium, personalized fitness FlexSpaces where people can work out, train clients, promote fitness brands or all of the above.

Little Tulip Tree, the sixth Beaufort Bonnet Company Signature store, will open later this spring in the Nash Building at 840 S. Range Line Rd. The Beaufort Bonnet Company creates upscale items for babies and children. Founded in 2012, the company evolved from a few styles rooted in Beaufort, S.C., to a lifestyle children’s brand headquartered in Lexington, Ky.

Aroma Indian Cuisine will open its third location at Carmel City Center later this summer at 885 Monon Green Blvd, suite 108. Owner Vinita Singh has been offering signature Indian dishes to the Indianapolis area for more than three years. Aroma will also accommodate private parties and groups of up to 90 guests in an inviting and relaxing space.