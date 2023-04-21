Risinger steps out of retirement to coach Carmel girls basketball team

Rick Risinger figured he was done with coaching after leaving Heritage Christian School after 15 years as girls basketball coach.

Risinger retired after the 2019-20 season after leading the Eagles to seven IHSAA state titles. He had a 330-75 record in 15 seasons.

“It was time to take a break and get a new voice for Heritage Christian,” said Risinger, who recently was named the Carmel High School girls basketball coach. “I was looking forward to doing some other things: retirement, travel with my wife and time with grandkids. There was an opportunity that kind of presented itself. I didn’t really pursue another coaching position.”

Carmel High School assistant athletic director Jeff Hester, who had been athletic director at Heritage Christian when Risinger was there, called about the Carmel opening.

Initially, he told Hester he wasn’t getting back into coaching.

“We talked a little bit more, and I decided that it was a great opportunity, and I always appreciated what Jeff did,” Risinger said. “He’s a good AD. During these last three years, I found myself not necessarily missing basketball, but I felt I could get reengaged with it. I love the Xs and Os part of it. I enjoy the Xs and Os and trying to develop players that can have success with their God-given talents. Not everyone can be a superstar, but everybody can have a success rate based on where they are with their potential.”

Risinger, a 72-year-old Westfield resident, said he didn’t miss the bus rides and the time allotment it takes to coach.

“I really miss being part of a program where I saw development, and I think Carmel is sitting in that position,” Risinger said. “I know they had an unfortunate season last year, but there is great potential there. If I can build that back up, that would be a desire.”

Erin Trimpe resigned after the Greyhounds finished 4-19 during an injury-plagued season. She had a 49-42 record in her four seasons as full-time coach. She was interim coach in the 2018-19 season.

Risinger, a 1969 Indiana All-Star from Richmond High School and former Purdue University basketball player, said coaching is never about success for him.

“I’m interested in getting the players to develop and let them experience success,” he said.