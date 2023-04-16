Local law enforcement agencies steps up school bus safety

The Boone County Traffic Safety Partnership will increase patrols to ensure bus safety starting April 17.

Officers from the Zionsville Police Dept., among other local law enforcement agencies, will monitor bus routes and school zones as part of the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement campaign, a program that provides reimbursement-based funding to assist Indiana law enforcement agencies in traffic initiatives to prevent and reduce traffic injury and/or fatal crashes.

Officers will be on high alert for stop-arm violations, speeding, and other forms of reckless driving.

“Every time you see a bus, slow down, be ready to stop and watch for children,” stated Tony Harris, Boone County Sheriff & SAVE program director. “If the overhead lights flash red and the stop arm extends, you are required by law to stop. Under no circumstances should you speed up in an attempt to beat the bus. That’s beyond reckless and puts every child boarding or exiting the bus in danger.”

The ZPD joins more than 200 police agencies for the spring enforcement campaign, as part of an ongoing effort to prevent reckless driving in school zones and around buses.

Officers will conduct high-visibility patrols during the morning and afternoon hours along

routes identified in cooperation with local bus drivers and school transportation officials.

As part of the campaign, the department is urging motorists to slow down, pay attention to the road and to never pass a bus that has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended.

Disregarding a school bus stop arm is a Class A infraction and violators could pay a fine of up to $10,000, have their license suspended for up to 90 days (for the first offense) or up to one year (for the second offense).

For more on school bus safety tips, visit nhtsa.gov/road-safety/school-bus-safety.