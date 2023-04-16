Current Publishing
Westfield chamber plans April 25 job fair for students

The Westfield Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair April 25 at Westfield High School for students.

The event, which will run from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m., is expected to bring more than 25 companies and will allow students to apply for part-time and seasonal positions. Any company in Westfield or that services Westfield is welcome to participate, according to the chamber.

Students who participate will have the opportunity to learn about companies, complete job applications, set up interviews and possibly be interviewed on-site, according to the chamber. Companies who participate are asked to sign up on the chamber’s website in advance with the cost being $50 for chamber partners, while non-chamber partners are required to pay $300.

The deadline to apply for a table at the event is April 24. For more, visit www.westfieldchamberindyy.com or call 317-804-3030.


